Advertisement

Becoming Mostly Sunny & Breezy This Afternoon

A Chilly Start Expected for Thanksgiving Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- As the clouds move out, high pressure builds in, providing us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Brisk winds will also be a part of the weather picture, picking up out of the NW at 10 to 20+ mph (with gusts up to 35 mph). Temperatures will tumble into the teens and 20′s tonight, with wind chills certain to reach the single digits in some areas. We’re back in the 30′s Monday, 40′s Tuesday and 50′s Wednesday. Thanksgiving day looks to be cool and dry.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with brisk winds. High: 55°. Wind: NW 10 to 20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Single digit wind chills likely.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably cold. High: 35°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Photos of the partial lunar eclipse from KWQC viewers:

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say they responded to a hit-and-run Saturday around 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo on...
Police: Car drives into Wells Fargo
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
stock footage of judge's gavel
Former executives of now-defunct Moline bank plead guilty to defrauding Small Business Administration
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare
Traffic was temporarily shut down near the intersection of I-74 and Middle Road for a car...
Traffic temporarily shut down on I-74 and Middle Road for accident

Latest News

AM clouds and sprinkles move out, while sunshine moves in today. Look for highs in the 40's &...
Becoming Mostly Sunny & Breezy This Afternoon
AM clouds and sprinkles move out, while sunshine moves in today. Look for highs in the 40's &...
Your First Alert Forecast
Breezy Sunday
Breezy Sunday
Breezy Sunday
Tonight