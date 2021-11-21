Becoming Mostly Sunny & Breezy This Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- As the clouds move out, high pressure builds in, providing us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Brisk winds will also be a part of the weather picture, picking up out of the NW at 10 to 20+ mph (with gusts up to 35 mph). Temperatures will tumble into the teens and 20′s tonight, with wind chills certain to reach the single digits in some areas. We’re back in the 30′s Monday, 40′s Tuesday and 50′s Wednesday. Thanksgiving day looks to be cool and dry.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with brisk winds. High: 55°. Wind: NW 10 to 20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Single digit wind chills likely.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably cold. High: 35°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Photos of the partial lunar eclipse from KWQC viewers:

