Becoming Mostly Sunny & Breezy This Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- A front moving through the region this morning will usher in some cooler air, so temperatures won’t be quite as mild as we experienced yesterday. As that system moves out, high pressure builds in, helping to clear out the clouds for this afternoon. Brisk winds will also be a part of the weather picture, picking up out of the NW at 10 to 20+ mph. Temperatures will tumble into the teens and 20′s tonight, with wind chills certain to reach the single digits in some areas. We’re back in the 30′s Monday, 40′s Tuesday and 50′s Wednesday. Thanksgiving day looks to be cool and dry.

TODAY: A few passing sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies this morning, followed by gradual clearing this afternoon. Breezy and a bit cooler. High: 51°. Wind: NW 10 to 20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Single digit wind chills likely.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably cold. High: 35°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

