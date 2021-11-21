Chronic Wasting stations open for deer season this year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Hunters heading out for firearm deer season in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected need to know that deer check stations will be open again this year.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources uses the stations to monitor CWD in Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will, and Winnebago counties.

The Illinois Firearm Deer Season opened Friday and runs through Sunday, then continues Dec. 2-5. Hunters may find a list of station locations on the IDNR website.

