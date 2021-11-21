Advertisement

East Moline police joining Thanksgiving safety campaign

East Moline
East Moline
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Illinois State Police are participating in the Thanksgiving safety campaign.

The campaign started Friday and ends Nov. 29, according to a press release.

Officials saI’d almost 200 participating police and sheriff’s departments will remind drivers to “click it or ticket it” and “driver sober or get pulled over.”

“We want our community to understand that it’s up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober Thanksgiving weekend and every day,” Capt. Brian Foltz said. “Remember – if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”

Some other reminders from police are to call 911 if you see a drunk driver and to make a plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say they responded to a hit-and-run Saturday around 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo on...
Police: Car drives into Wells Fargo
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
stock footage of judge's gavel
Former executives of now-defunct Moline bank plead guilty to defrauding Small Business Administration
Traffic was temporarily shut down near the intersection of I-74 and Middle Road for a car...
Traffic temporarily shut down on I-74 and Middle Road for accident
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare

Latest News

Davenport Fire Department responds to an unoccupied building fire at Fillmore and 4th Street,...
Unoccupied building fire in downtown Davenport
fire
Muscatine apartment fire injures 1 person, displaces 86 residents
AM clouds and sprinkles move out, while sunshine moves in today. Look for highs in the 40's &...
Your First Alert Forecast
The 36th annual Quad City Arts Festival of Trees displayed over 150 trees, gingerbread houses,...
Festival of Trees kicks off QC Holiday season