East Moline police joining Thanksgiving safety campaign

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Illinois State Police are participating in the Thanksgiving safety campaign.

The campaign started Friday and ends Nov. 29, according to a press release.

Officials saI’d almost 200 participating police and sheriff’s departments will remind drivers to “click it or ticket it” and “driver sober or get pulled over.”

“We want our community to understand that it’s up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober Thanksgiving weekend and every day,” Capt. Brian Foltz said. “Remember – if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”

Some other reminders from police are to call 911 if you see a drunk driver and to make a plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

