Festival of Trees kicks off the QC holiday season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After taking a year off due to the pandemic, a Quad Cities family tradition resumed on Saturday.

The 36th annual Quad City Arts Festival of Trees displayed over 150 trees, gingerbread houses, wreaths and more for people to enjoy.

Families all across the Quad Cities were ready to return to the Rivercenter.

“We come every year,” Katie Van Dyke said. “It all just makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. So we’re just happy to be here, just to get the holidays started.”

It wasn’t just families excited to get back, but organizers too.

“My heart is very full. I think the community is very happy as well,” Kevin Maynard, Executive Director of QC Arts, said. “It has been really a magical day here in Downtown Davenport. Kicking off with great weather for a parade with balloons in the sky ... They’re just happy to have a little bit of semblance of normalcy, I think.”

Many of the displayed items are also on auction, all a part of QC Arts’ largest fundraiser of the year. Maynard said every bid, admission ticket and gift bought all go back into the community.

“It supports public sculptures in our cities,” Maynard said. “It supports performing artists on our visiting artist series in our public schools seeing over 30,000 students annually. It’s very impactful.”

Whether visitors are looking for inspiration, or just to say hi to Santa, the Festival of Trees has plenty to offer families looking to start their holiday season.

“We get so many good ideas, with all the decorating,” Shari Jarrell said. “I want to go home and put my tree up, and I want to put our Christmas lights up outside now. It’s just a nice kickoff.”

The festival runs every day, except Thanksgiving, through Sunday, Nov. 28. For more information about hours and to purchase tickets visit the Festival of Trees website.

