Man rescued from Mississippi River after falling off a barge

(KWQC Montse Ricossa)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man was rescued from the Mississippi River Sunday evening after he fell off a barge near the Grain Processing Center, according to officials.

The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 3:20 p.m. to a report of a man falling off a barge, unable to climb out of the river. They deployed their rescue boat while other firefighters went to the levee to assist. The man was reportedly pulled into the rescue boat and taken back to shore.

Officials say the man had been in the water which was 42 degrees for about 21 minutes. “This was one of those low frequency but high risk events that we train for,” said Battalion Chief Ted Hillard. “There was a lot of wind which made the effort difficult but our personnel did a great job.”

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department and the Muscatine County Police Department also provided assistance during the rescue.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

