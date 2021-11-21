MLK Center hands out 3500 free Thanksgiving meals

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Noon was a little too late for a turkey dinner, as volunteers began to clean up after the massive effort of the Martin Luther King Center’s annual Thanksgiving Community Meal. The center served somewhere in the ballpark of 3500 meals in just three days.

″So many years before if we hit 1200 to 1500, we were just elated,” said Jerry Jones, executive director at the MLK Center. “To hit this number so quickly is astounding.”

More than double that average number enjoyed turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, and a dessert, all free of charge. The event provides a stress-free way for families to enjoy the holiday, especially this year.

″This event really has been and will always be about fellowship, but also this is about the fact that there’s food scarcity,” said Jones. “Especially now that we’re seeing prices skyrocket, it’s very difficult for folks to find a place where they can get a good, wholesome meal during this holiday time.”

The meal is run by a team of around 200 volunteers. Some have been a part of the meal for decades and know the ins and outs of the event better than Jones. Some volunteers are there for the very first time.

″I’ve always wanted to volunteer,” said Anastasia Potter, helping clean up after the meal for the first time. “I just feel like it’s a necessity to give back to your community as much as you can, so here I am.”

By the end of the weekend, when the dishes are stacked and the serving utensils all packed away, the MLK Center’s Thanksgiving dinner feeds everyone involved. Some people with food, and some with service.

“We talk about the need, the need also is to give back,” said Jones. “People want to give back to their community to express their gratitude for what the community has provided them. And we’re happy to be the vehicle for that.”

Jones says this is only the second time in the event’s history that they’ve run out of food earlier than expected, and the center is already planning how to tackle the meal next year.

The center’s next event is a holiday gift drive for area kids on December 15th. If you want to volunteer, you can find more information at https://www.mlkcenter.org/.

