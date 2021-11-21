Muscatine apartment fire injures one person, displaces 86 residents

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a fire at the Muscatine Tower Apartments on E. 6th Street on Sunday around 9:45 a.m. for a fire in an apartment on the seventh floor.

Fire officials say they found one person inside the apartment and were able to rescue him, taking him to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

86 residents were evacuated as crews worked to extinguish the fire. Because of a working sprinkler system, officials say the fire was contained to the single apartment.

The apartment complex is without power Sunday afternoon, and it’s reported there is “extensive smoke and water damage.”

Residents of the Muscatine Tower will be temporarily housed at local hotels or relatives’ homes, per Muscatine officials.

The sprinkler system will be restored, and cleanup operations are underway. The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to Muscatine officials. An investigation is ongoing.

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army of Muscatine County, and Muscatine Non-Emergency Transport assisted with arranging and transports of residents. The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by units from Fruitland Fire Department and Wilton Fire Department, along with the Muscatine Police Department. The Salvation Army of Muscatine County also assisted the evacuated residents.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.