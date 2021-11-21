Police: Car drives into Wells Fargo

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say they responded to a hit-and-run Saturday around 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo on Brady & 53rd Streets.

Officials say a car drove into the bank and damaged multiple windows.

No arrests have been made yet in connection to the hit-and-run, according to police.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Davenport Police or CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

