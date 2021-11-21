Advertisement

Traffic temporarily shut down on I-74 & Middle Road for accident

Traffic was temporarily shut down near the intersection of I-74 and Middle Road for a car accident on Saturday night.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic was temporarily shut down near the intersection of I-74 and Middle Road for a car accident on Saturday night.

Bettendorf Police responded around 8 p.m. to an accident involving two vehicles.

A TV6 crew on the scene says one car was towed, and another was still stuck in a ditch at approximately 8:30 p.m.

