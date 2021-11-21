Lost TV6 parade balloon found near Indiana

Manhattan, Illinois (KWQC) - The TV6 balloon said ‘goodbye, Quad Cities!” on Saturday, flying away after the Festival of Trees Parade.

On Sunday, the balloon was found about 150 miles away in Manhattan, Illinois, near the Indiana border. The Manhattan Weather Channel sent TV6 several pictures of the balloon, found caught in a tree.

The balloon was on display in the Festival of Trees Parade Saturday before it flew away.

If you missed the Festival of Trees Parade, you can rewatch it here.

