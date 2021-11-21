Advertisement

Lost TV6 parade balloon found near Indiana

By KWQC Staff and Montse Ricossa
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Manhattan, Illinois (KWQC) - The TV6 balloon said ‘goodbye, Quad Cities!” on Saturday, flying away after the Festival of Trees Parade.

On Sunday, the balloon was found about 150 miles away in Manhattan, Illinois, near the Indiana border. The Manhattan Weather Channel sent TV6 several pictures of the balloon, found caught in a tree.

The balloon was on display in the Festival of Trees Parade Saturday before it flew away.

If you missed the Festival of Trees Parade, you can rewatch it here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say they responded to a hit-and-run Saturday around 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo on...
Police: Car drives into Wells Fargo
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
stock footage of judge's gavel
Former executives of now-defunct Moline bank plead guilty to defrauding Small Business Administration
Traffic was temporarily shut down near the intersection of I-74 and Middle Road for a car...
Traffic temporarily shut down on I-74 and Middle Road for accident
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare

Latest News

Unoccupied building fire in downtown Davenport
Unoccupied building fire in downtown Davenport
Four Iowans plead guilty in small business loan fraud scheme
Drunken Barrels hosts Toys for Tots Dart Tournament
Drunken Barrels hosts Toys for Tots Dart Tournament
Drunken Barrels hosts Toys for Tots Dart Tournament
Drunken Barrels hosts Toys for Tots Dart Tournament