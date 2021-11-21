Unoccupied building fire in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire this afternoon in an unoccupied building at the corner of Fillmore and West 4th Street around 4:15 p.m.

Officials say the fire started small on the train tracks above the building and spread to the structure below. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

