Advertisement

Unoccupied building fire in downtown Davenport

The small fire spread from train tracks above the building.
Davenport Fire Department responds to an unoccupied building fire at Fillmore and 4th Street,...
Davenport Fire Department responds to an unoccupied building fire at Fillmore and 4th Street, near downtown Davenport.(KWQC)
By Collin Schopp
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire this afternoon in an unoccupied building at the corner of Fillmore and West 4th Street around 4:15 p.m.

Officials say the fire started small on the train tracks above the building and spread to the structure below. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say they responded to a hit-and-run Saturday around 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo on...
Police: Car drives into Wells Fargo
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
stock footage of judge's gavel
Former executives of now-defunct Moline bank plead guilty to defrauding Small Business Administration
Traffic was temporarily shut down near the intersection of I-74 and Middle Road for a car...
Traffic temporarily shut down on I-74 and Middle Road for accident
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare

Latest News

East Moline
East Moline police joining Thanksgiving safety campaign
fire
Muscatine apartment fire injures 1 person, displaces 86 residents
AM clouds and sprinkles move out, while sunshine moves in today. Look for highs in the 40's &...
Your First Alert Forecast
The 36th annual Quad City Arts Festival of Trees displayed over 150 trees, gingerbread houses,...
Festival of Trees kicks off QC Holiday season