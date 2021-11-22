“An Oak Tree” at Mockingbird on Main

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The premiere of Tim Crouch’s An Oak Tree is being directed by Max Moline at The Mockingbird on Main from November 26 - December 5. Ben Gougeon is a veteran actor of stage and screen who has recently relocated to the Quad Cities from New York.

An Oak Tree tells the story of a grieving father confronting the drive who killed his daughter in an auto accident. This performance is a two person show, with The Hypnotist being played by Ben Gougeon and the father will walk on stage never having seen the script, and the world of reality and The Hypnotist’s show run in parallel tracks before blurring together and making both the audience and performers question what is real and what is part of the show.

Ben graduated from Western Illinois University’s MFA Acting program in 2007, moved the the QCA in the fall of 2019. Before he relocated back to the Midwest, he had spent the last decade plus working in New York City as an actor, having appeared on TV shows such as Emmy Award winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, Bull, and HBO’s The Deuce, where he performed with Oscar-nominated Maggie Gyllenhaal. He has performed Off & Off-Off Broadway, at the Metropolitan Opera, and on stages in almost every state east of the Mississippi, and a couple west. He’s also been in dozens of commercials, been on a billboard in Times Square, and danced in a diaper with Grammy and Oscar winner Jon Batiste from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

An Oak Tree will play at The Mockingbird On Main’s downtown Davenport venue located at 320 North Main St on November 26, 27 & December 3, 4 at 8:00pm, and November 28 and December 5 at 2:00pm. Doors open to the public 30 minutes before curtain. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged as the venue is intimate and seating is limited. Tickets and details can be found by visiting TheMockingbirdOnMain.com.

Performances:

Friday, November 26 @ 8:00pm. Guest Starring Susan Perrin-Sallak

Saturday, November 27 @ 8:00pm. Guest Starring Anthony Hendricks

Sunday, November 28 @ 2:00pm. Guest Starring Kira Rangel

Friday, December 3 @ 8:00pm. Guest Starring Daniel DP Sheridan

Saturday, December 4 @ 8:00pm. Guest Starring Roger Pavey Jr.

Sunday, December 5 @ 2:00pm. Guest Starring TJ Green

Ticket Information:

All tickets are $15. More info can be found at The Mockingbird on Main website:

www.themockingbirdonmain.com

