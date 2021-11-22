The big advantages of partial knee replacement for patients with osteoarthritis damage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When irritating joint symptoms affect day-to-day life, it may be time to seek medical help from an orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Robert Cagle, part of the team at Orthopaedic Specialists in Davenport, joins Midday Medical to explain how it is possible for the right patients to benefit from a partial knee replacement to fix only the damaged part of the joint due to osteoarthritis.

Cagle stresses that the surgery is part of the many less invasive, more customized (due to imaging and robotic technology) joint replacement procedures offered at the practice. These technologies allow for smaller incisions and novel approaches which together lead to faster recoveries, less pain, less scarring, and even less cost. It’s all fantastic news for for patients that need to have orthopedic surgery. Partial knee replacement is done on an outpatient basis!

Dr. Robert Cagle, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists is a member of the team of board-certified orthopedic surgeons at the practice. He has expertise and specialized training in the MAKO SmartRobotic™ system. Orthopaedic Specialists was the first in the Quad-Cities area to offer robot-assisted orthopedic procedures utilizing this advanced technology.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / (563) 853-5035 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.