Advertisement

The big advantages of partial knee replacement for patients with osteoarthritis damage

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When irritating joint symptoms affect day-to-day life, it may be time to seek medical help from an orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Robert Cagle, part of the team at Orthopaedic Specialists in Davenport, joins Midday Medical to explain how it is possible for the right patients to benefit from a partial knee replacement to fix only the damaged part of the joint due to osteoarthritis.

Cagle stresses that the surgery is part of the many less invasive, more customized (due to imaging and robotic technology) joint replacement procedures offered at the practice. These technologies allow for smaller incisions and novel approaches which together lead to faster recoveries, less pain, less scarring, and even less cost. It’s all fantastic news for for patients that need to have orthopedic surgery. Partial knee replacement is done on an outpatient basis!

Dr. Robert Cagle, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists is a member of the team of board-certified orthopedic surgeons at the practice. He has expertise and specialized training in the MAKO SmartRobotic™ system. Orthopaedic Specialists was the first in the Quad-Cities area to offer robot-assisted orthopedic procedures utilizing this advanced technology.

Orthopaedic Specialists 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA (563) 853-5035 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Man rescued from Mississippi River after falling off a barge
Davenport Police say they responded to a hit-and-run Saturday around 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo on...
Police: Car drives into Wells Fargo
On Sunday, the balloon was found about 150 miles away in Manhattan, Illinois, near the Indiana...
Lost TV6 parade balloon found near Indiana
Davenport Police are reporting to a report of shots fired near Saint Ambrose University on...
Police find multiple shell casings near St. Ambrose University

Latest News

Dos and Don'ts of early pregnancy
A Quad City doctor explains the dos and dont’s of early pregnancy
Photo Courtesy: Arthritis Foundation
Arthritis cases rising; Dr. Bill Langley explains why
The Rock Island County Health Department reports 143 cases of COVID-19 since the last report on...
Rock Island County reports 143 new COVID-19 cases
The Rock Island County Health Department reports 143 cases of COVID-19 since the last report on...
Rock Island County reports 143 new COVID-19 cases