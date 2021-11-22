Burlington man sentenced to federal prison in drug, gun case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A Burlington man was sentenced Thursday to 148 months - or more than 12 years - in federal prison in connection with a drug and gun case.

Jacob Robert Hogberg, 32, must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Court records show he pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court documents, Hogberg was identified in December 2019 when police were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel in Burlington where they made contact with Hogberg and two others.

During a search of a vehicle associated with Hogberg, officers found 205.38 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded Mossberg 20-gauge pump shotgun, and Winchester .20 gauge shotgun shells.

Hogberg admitted to possessing the methamphetamine with the intent to distribute some or all of it to another person, according to court documents.

As a convicted felon, Hogberg is prohibited from legally possessing firearms and ammunition, according to court documents.

