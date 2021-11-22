Celebration of life planned for UAW member who died of COVID-19

NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A celebration of life is planned for the United Auto Workers union member who died of COVID-19 last week.

Curtis Templeman, 48, of Guthrie Center, Iowa, worked at the Ankeny John Deere plant, and was one of the lead negotiators for the new contract that came after more than a month of striking.

Templeman had been on a ventilator in Iowa City before he died.

The UAW said Templeman worked tirelessly on behalf of union members and displayed great character and leadership.

He also served with the US Army and Iowa National Guard.

The celebration of life will be held at the Community Heights Alliance Church in Newton at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

