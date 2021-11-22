Chilly start to the week

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Passing clouds are expected this afternoon and temperatures will be chilly in the 30s. Fortunately the wind will be lighter, west 5-10 mph. A clear and light wind tonight will allow low temperatures to drop into the lower 20s. The wind picks up again on Tuesday, but it will be a “warm” wind, getting temperatures close to 50°! The mild weather continues into Wednesday, with a slight chance of light rain late Wednesday night. The weather will be great for any Thanksgiving travel, locally.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, cooler. High: 38º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 22º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 50º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

