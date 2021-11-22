Advertisement

Chilly start to the week

Up and down temps expected ahead of Thanksgiving
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Passing clouds are expected this afternoon and temperatures will be chilly in the 30s. Fortunately the wind will be lighter, west 5-10 mph. A clear and light wind tonight will allow low temperatures to drop into the lower 20s. The wind picks up again on Tuesday, but it will be a “warm” wind, getting temperatures close to 50°! The mild weather continues into Wednesday, with a slight chance of light rain late Wednesday night. The weather will be great for any Thanksgiving travel, locally.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, cooler. High: 38º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 22º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 50º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Man rescued from Mississippi River after falling off a barge
Davenport Police say they responded to a hit-and-run Saturday around 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo on...
Police: Car drives into Wells Fargo
On Sunday, the balloon was found about 150 miles away in Manhattan, Illinois, near the Indiana...
Lost TV6 parade balloon found near Indiana
Davenport Police are reporting to a report of shots fired near Saint Ambrose University on...
Police find multiple shell casings near St. Ambrose University

Latest News

Chilly turkey day
Sunny and cool start to the week
Chilly turkey day
Chilly start to the week
Pre-Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Sunday forecast
Thanksgiving travel for Tuesday, Wednesday
Becoming Mostly Sunny & Breezy This Afternoon