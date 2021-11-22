Advertisement

Cows, Kids & Chaos DIY Home Decor

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - Mary Thormahlen is an Independent Designer for her small business, Cows, Kids & Chaos. Creating DIY home decorations using Chalk Couture products, which uses chalk paste with reusable silkscreen transfers. Selling everything from the products themselves for customers to create on their own to selling items Mary has created herself using the products. Mary has private workshops and public classes along with monthly classes at City Limits Saloon & Grill in Rock Island and classes in Sauk Valley area as well.

