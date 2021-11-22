Davenport police respond to gunfire incident Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Sunday at Lombard Street and Western Avenue.

Officer located several spent shell casings in the area and a vehicle that was struck by gunfire several times, police said in a media release.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows the incident is unrelated to St. Ambrose University. They also said the vehicles involved were driving through the area when shots were fired.

No injuries or other damages were reported.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. No further information was released Monday.

