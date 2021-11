Deck the Downtowns!

The German tradition of hunting for a pickle ornament will debut throughout Downtown Davenport Nov. 27 – Jan. 3. Pick up an official card at one of the 30 participating businesses to play. Find 10 pickles and turn in the completed card at either the German American Heritage Center or Davenport Public Library and win a pickle ornament for your own tree. Participants will also be entered to win Keep It QC Visa Gift Cards and a grand prize basket. Visit DowntownDavenport.com for a list of participating businesses.