Drunken Barrels hosts Toys for Tots Dart Tournament

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Drunken Barrels Bar hosted the 1st annual Toys for Tots Dart Tournament Saturday.

Each participant in the tournament either donated a toy or at least $10 to Toys for Tots. So far the fundraiser has raised over $500 and more than 2 boxes of toys.

“All these dart players, every time we have something, they are more than happy to show their support. So is the rest of the community too,” says Ryan Stoner, Owner of Drunken Barrels.

Organizers say the event is the first of its kind in the Quad Cities. Drunken Barrels also hosts fundraisers for March of Dimes and the American Cancer Society.

