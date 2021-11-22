Advertisement

Focus Fundamentals hosts KingBernardo Card Collectors show

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
East Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - Focus Fundamentals Fitness hosted the 1st annual KingBernardo Card Collectors, Toys, and Memorabilia show Saturday.

14 Vendors from the Quad Cities area and Chicago put their cards and other merchandise on display with themes ranging from basketball and football to movies and shows.

There were also various collectibles and jerseys for sale. The theme of the show was to reach the next generation of collectors.

“I myself have actually gotten a ton of packs for kids,” says Andrew Zinke. “There are other people here who are really focused towards kids. We want to make it fun for the whole family, the kids, everybody involved.”

Organizers are looking to attract more collectors to the Quad Cities with future memorabilia events.

