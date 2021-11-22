Advertisement

Getting Ready for the Holidays!

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A popular, European style open-air market for winter that celebrates our community’s German heritage is coming to life along the riverfront next weekend! Lorrie Beaman from The Freight House Farmer’s Market and Co-Chair for the event, Steve Ahrens, explain what to expect in this year’s event.

CHRISTKINDLMARKT

*Ticketed event*

Kick-off Friday, December 3

Tickets on EventBrite

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Stage remarks at 6 p.m. with dinner following

ChristkindlmarktQuadCities.com

CHRISTKINDLMARKT

Saturday, December 4, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 5, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Freight House Farmers’ Market

421 W. River Dr., Davenport

ChristkindlmarktQuadCities.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Man rescued from Mississippi River after falling off a barge
On Sunday, the balloon was found about 150 miles away in Manhattan, Illinois, near the Indiana...
Lost TV6 parade balloon found near Indiana
Davenport Police are reporting to a report of shots fired near Saint Ambrose University on...
Police find multiple shell casings near St. Ambrose University
Davenport Police say they responded to a hit-and-run Saturday around 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo on...
Police: Car drives into Wells Fargo

Latest News

An oak tree
“An Oak Tree” at Mockingbird on Main
Cows Kids and Chaos
Cows, Kids & Chaos DIY Home Decor
Throwback PSL
Theresa’s Almond and Sausage Dressing
Social catfish
Online Shopping Scams during the Holidays
Project 15:12
Project 15:12 “Love One Another”