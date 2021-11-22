Getting Ready for the Holidays!
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A popular, European style open-air market for winter that celebrates our community’s German heritage is coming to life along the riverfront next weekend! Lorrie Beaman from The Freight House Farmer’s Market and Co-Chair for the event, Steve Ahrens, explain what to expect in this year’s event.
CHRISTKINDLMARKT
*Ticketed event*
Kick-off Friday, December 3
Tickets on EventBrite
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Stage remarks at 6 p.m. with dinner following
ChristkindlmarktQuadCities.com
CHRISTKINDLMARKT
Saturday, December 4, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 5, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Freight House Farmers’ Market
421 W. River Dr., Davenport
ChristkindlmarktQuadCities.com
