Getting Ready for the Holidays!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A popular, European style open-air market for winter that celebrates our community’s German heritage is coming to life along the riverfront next weekend! Lorrie Beaman from The Freight House Farmer’s Market and Co-Chair for the event, Steve Ahrens, explain what to expect in this year’s event.

CHRISTKINDLMARKT

*Ticketed event*

Kick-off Friday, December 3

Tickets on EventBrite

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Stage remarks at 6 p.m. with dinner following

ChristkindlmarktQuadCities.com

Saturday, December 4, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 5, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Freight House Farmers’ Market

421 W. River Dr., Davenport

