KWQC-TV6 holding annual Toys for Tots drive Dec. 3

KWQC-TV6 is holding its annual Toys for Tots donation drive on Dec. 3 at the station.
KWQC-TV6 is holding its annual Toys for Tots donation drive on Dec. 3 at the station.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV will hold its annual Toys for Tots drive up and drop off event from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the station, 805 Brady St.

The Marine Corps Quad Cities and volunteers will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations. Those wishing to donate will enter the station from Brady Street and will exit onto Perry Street. 

In 2020, 29,318 toys were distributed and 7,424 children were supported, according to the Marine Corps website.

According to the Toys for Tots Quad Cities Facebook page, the organization is currently struggling with toy shortages in the following age groups:

  • 6 months to 2-years-old for both girls and boys
  • 6 to 12-years-old for both girls and boys

The deadline for submitting toy applications is Dec. 1. To register, visit the Marine Corps website and click the “Apply for Toys” tab.

