Moline’s COVID-19 Meals for the Holidays starts Monday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline is assisting eligible low- to moderate-income individuals and families with household food purchases as the city responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Meals for the Holidays Program began Monday. Qualified applicants are eligible to receive two $50 Hy-Vee food vouchers to assist with food purchases.

Vouchers may not be used for alcohol, tobacco, pharmacy prescriptions or money orders. They will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Qualified applicants can pick up vouchers at City Hall, 619 16th St., and can be picked up at the following times until supplies are exhausted:

Monday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 .m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 7 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

Offices will be closed on Thanksgiving and the following Friday.

To determine your eligibility for this program, the city asks you to bring the following required items:

Government ID - Illinois driver’s license or state ID card with current address.

A piece of recent mail from the last 60 days. Acceptable examples include a utility bill, mortgage or rent bill, cell phone or any governmental correspondence). This address must match your government ID.

Income source documentation󠄀, such as SNAP/EBT, free/reduced lunch card or notification letter, Illinois Department of Human Services medical card or Illinois Department of Human Services Medicaid card.

For more information or to see if you qualify, visit the city’s website or call 309-524-2044.

