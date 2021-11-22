One killed in officer-involved shooting in Appanoose County

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after being shot by law enforcement just outside of Centerville on Sunday afternoon.

In a press release, officials said two Centerville officers and an Appanoose County sheriff’s deputy were investigating a domestic assault in the 21000 block of 560th Street.

That’s when officials said the shooting happened. The law enforcement officers were not injured in this incident, but one person died.

The three officers involved in this incident have been placed on critical incident leave, in keeping with standard practice.

Officials have not released information on who was shot and what led up to the shooting.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Officials said they expect additional information to be released in the coming hours and days.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.