Opening of Bettendorf’s Frozen Landing postponed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Tuesday at Bettendorf’s Frozen Landing Ice Rink has been canceled, city officials said Monday.

The cancelation is due to recent weather conditions that make the ice unsafe for skating. The opening of the ice rink also has been postponed.

“As soon as the ice is safe, the ice rink will be open to the public,” the city said in a media release.

