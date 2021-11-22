Police: Man wanted in East Moline fatal shooting turns himself in

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old-man in September is in custody, East Moline police confirmed Monday.

East Moline police said in a media release that Cameron D. Ballard, 35, turned himself in to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 a.m. Monday.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christian N. Rex.

Police said Ballard is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million bond. He will make a first court appearance Tuesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

At 6:19 p.m. Sept. 29, the East Moline and Silvis police departments responded to Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus in Silvis for a report that Rex was suffering from a gunshot wound. He subsequently died, according to police.

Police determined the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue in East Moline.

