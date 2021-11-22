Police find multiple shell casings near St. Ambrose University

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are responding to a report of shots fired near Saint Ambrose University on Sunday night. Police say the call came in at 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of W. Central Park and Western Avenues.

Multiple units are on the scene investigating near the North Hall. Lombard Street is temporarily blocked off. A TV6 crew says they see about one dozen shell casings on the intersection of Rogalski Drive and Harrison Street.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

