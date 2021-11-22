Advertisement

Project 15:12 “Love One Another”

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Since it’s inception seven years ago, Project 15:12 has provide more than $200 thousand dollars in financial support to over 360 households, and non-financial support such as prayer or other acts of love to countless others. All of this, inspired by the commandment “Love One Another”. Monica Burchett is the Co-Director from the Quad Cities’ Non-Profit, Project 15:12.

