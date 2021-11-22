Advertisement

Rail Crossing replacement temporarily closes 35th street in Bettendorf

Starting Monday, 35th Street will be closed between State Street and Depot Street for a rail...
Starting Monday, 35th Street will be closed between State Street and Depot Street for a rail crossing replacement.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Monday, 35th Street will be closed between State Street and Depot Street for a rail crossing replacement.

The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Bettendorf Public Works Department said.

During the road work businesses north of the rail crossing will have access via State Street only, Bettendorf Public Works Department said. Businesses south of the rail crossing will be accessible via 42nd Street and Elm Street.

Bettendorf Public Works Department said to contact them for more information at 563-344-4055.

