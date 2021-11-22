Rock Island County Health Department reports 1 death, 166 new cases of COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported one COVID-19 death Monday, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized was reported dead.

The total number of deaths reported by the health department is now 383.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also reported 166 cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of cases is 20,009.

25 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus, the health department said. The average age of newly infected patients is 32.

“We crossed a grim milestone today, with more than 20,000 Rock Island County residents contracting COVID-19, and hospitalizations remain high,” Hill said. “As we prepare to gather with loved ones this week for Thanksgiving, please remember that we still are in a pandemic. Our best tool against getting sick is vaccination with one of three highly effective and readily available vaccines.”

Testing is another way to help protect those you love, Hill said. Testing to see if you are positive for COVID-19 — and staying home if you are — can prevent spreading the virus.

“Vaccination and testing are acts of love for your family and friends, especially those who are older or have health conditions that put them at higher risk of hospitalization and death,” Hill said. “Thanksgiving guests who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask and put physical distance between themselves and others to prevent spreading the virus around the table.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending anyone 18 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose six months after receiving their second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two months after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Rock Island County Health Department said Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available on Tuesdays and Pfizer on Friday. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. on both days. No appointments are needed.

The health department is closed Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, this week.

The new cases are:

Three women in their 80s

One woman in her 70s

Six women in their 60s

Eight women in their 50s

14 women in their 40s

19 women in their 30s

15 women in their 20s

Three women in their teens

Five girls in their teens

17 girls younger than 13

One girl infant one or younger

One man in his 80s

Three men in their 70s

Four men in their 60s

10 men in their 50s

Four men in their 40s

11 men in their 30s

12 men in their 20s

Three men in their teens

Seven boys in their teens

18 boys younger than 13

One boy infant one or younger

