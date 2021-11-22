Advertisement

Sunny and cool start to the week

Up and down temps expected ahead of Thanksgiving
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Winds have lightened considerably this morning, however, the cold air has just started to settle in.  We are starting out Thanksgiving week on a cold note with lows in the teens and low 20s.  Clouds will clear up, but highs will only reach the mid 30s this afternoon.  Breezy conditions will develop once again on Tuesday afternoon. This will usher in some warmer air ahead of the holiday. Highs will be in the 40s on Tuesday and well into the 50s on Wednesday.  A cold front will come through Wednesday night with little to no precipitation expected.  This will bring in brisk NW winds for Thanksgiving day and highs in the 30s.  No major system is expected after the holiday, thus temps will gradually warm from the 30s into the 40s by the weekend.

TODAY: Becoming sunny, but cooler.  High: 36º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 23º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, breezy and warmer.  High: 47º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Man rescued from Mississippi River after falling off a barge
Davenport Police say they responded to a hit-and-run Saturday around 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo on...
Police: Car drives into Wells Fargo
On Sunday, the balloon was found about 150 miles away in Manhattan, Illinois, near the Indiana...
Lost TV6 parade balloon found near Indiana
Davenport Police are reporting to a report of shots fired near Saint Ambrose University on...
Police find multiple shell casings near St. Ambrose University

Latest News

Pre-Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Sunday forecast
Thanksgiving travel for Tuesday, Wednesday
Becoming Mostly Sunny & Breezy This Afternoon
Thanksgiving travel for Tuesday, Wednesday
Forecast 11-21
AM clouds and sprinkles move out, while sunshine moves in today. Look for highs in the 40's &...
Becoming Mostly Sunny & Breezy This Afternoon