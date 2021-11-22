Sunny and cool start to the week

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Winds have lightened considerably this morning, however, the cold air has just started to settle in. We are starting out Thanksgiving week on a cold note with lows in the teens and low 20s. Clouds will clear up, but highs will only reach the mid 30s this afternoon. Breezy conditions will develop once again on Tuesday afternoon. This will usher in some warmer air ahead of the holiday. Highs will be in the 40s on Tuesday and well into the 50s on Wednesday. A cold front will come through Wednesday night with little to no precipitation expected. This will bring in brisk NW winds for Thanksgiving day and highs in the 30s. No major system is expected after the holiday, thus temps will gradually warm from the 30s into the 40s by the weekend.

TODAY: Becoming sunny, but cooler. High: 36º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 23º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 47º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.