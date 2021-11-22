Thanksgiving week forecast

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - It will be cold heading into Thanksgiving week.

MONDAY

Monday will be a cold day with temperatures starting in the 20s and highs will be in the 30s for most spots. It will feel like the teens and 20s through most of the day. Through the late morning and early afternoon there will be passing clouds.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be the start of a warmup with the return of southerly winds. Temperatures will warm to the mid-40s and the day will hold mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY

Getting into Wednesday the southerly winds pick up and this will allow for another warmup. Highs will get to the 50s for the afternoon! There will be cloudier skies for the day with rain chances returning later in the day. For now, this late day rain will continue overnight and will dry out before most of us are up for Thanksgiving.

THANKSGIVING

A cold front will be moving through Wednesday night and will bring a cool down to the area. Breezy conditions return and temperatures will only be in the 30s for the afternoon.

Friday will have highs in the 30s before the 40s make a return over the weekend.

