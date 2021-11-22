Advertisement

Theresa’s Almond and Sausage Dressing

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6′s Theresa Bryant creates her special dressing for Thanksgiving including almonds and sausage!

Almond and Sausage Dressing

2 12oz bags Bread Cubes

1 lb Ground Beef

1/2 lb Mild Italian Sausage

1 stick Margarine

2 cups Onion (chopped)

2 cups Celery (chopped)

1/2 cup Carrot (chopped)

1/2 tsp. Salt

1/4 tsp. Black Pepper

1 cup skim or 2% milk

1 cup turkey drippings (or chicken broth)

2 small bag sliced Almonds

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°

Brown ground beef and Italian sausage until done. Drain well.

Melt margarine in skillet, then add onion, celery, carrots, salt, and pepper. Cook on medium heat for approximately 10 minutes or until soft. Set aside and allow it to cool.

Pour bread cubes in a large bowl. Add milk and turkey drippings, allowing the bread to absorb the liquid.

Add the ground beef, sausage, celery, onion and carrots. Blend all ingredients by hand until mixed well. The mix should have a moist, pliable consistency (not too mushy). You may add a bit more turkey drippings or milk if it is too dry. Add almonds and mix well (be sure to set aside a handful of almonds to use at the end of the baking process).

Pour mixture into buttered baking dish or pan and cover it with tin foil. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove foil from the pan and sprinkle almonds on top, allowing the dressing to brown for 10-15 minutes more.

Remove pan from the oven and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.

This recipe makes 2 pans of dressing and serves 24.

