Winter Wheels exhibit at the Putnam

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Winter Wheels: Antique Motorcycle Exhibition will run from November 13 - April 3, 2022. This exhibit features vintage, classic and antique motorcycles of all makes and models, all displayed at the Putnam Museum and Science Center.

This exhibition features motorcycles loaned by motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the region. Limited edition merchandise will also be available in the Putnam Museum Store. Visitors will walk away feeling an appreciation for the engineering, preservation, and artistry of vintage motorcycles.

Exhibit admission is included in the price of general admission, which is $9 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 3-18), seniors, college students, and military. Through Putnam’s Museums for All program, admission is $1 per person for households with the presentation of EBT card. Admission is free for members.

Putnam Museum and Science Center // 1717 W. 12th Street Davenport, IA // (563) 324-1933

