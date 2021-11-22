Advertisement

YMCA Turkey Trot is Ready to Fly

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 35th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot is ready to take flight! The course mirrors many previous years’ layout, beginning on East 4th Street and heading west to Main Street, then north up, around and through Vander Veer Park, and back down Main before finishing at the same location near the YMCA. The 5K course turns around just north of Locust Street.

The YMCA Turkey Trot takes place live and in-person on Thanksgiving morning at the new Bittner YMCA on East 4th Street in Downtown Davenport. The 200-yard, 400-yard and 1-mile events begin at 8:30 a.m. The 5K and 5-mile events take off at 9 a.m.

Register online, and gather more information here.

