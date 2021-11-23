Advertisement

Biden administration tries to drive down gas prices

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Concerns over rising gas prices are now demanding some action.

Tuesday, the Biden Administration announced a plan to help drive down how much people are paying at the pump by authorizing use of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s petroleum reserve.

The U.S. consumed about 21 million barrels of oil a day in September, so this release would be used up in less than three days at that rate.

Democrats on Capitol Hill praised the move to ease the financial burden on middle class families.

We saw critical statements from Republicans like Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) even publicly opposed this move.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau asked Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm about the criticism.

Granholm said, “The president’s policies have nothing to do with gas prices. As you see today, it is solely oil on a global market. Countries all around the world are seeing the same phenomenon, which is why a number of countries that have also strategic petroleum reserves are going to release some of their supply as well to bring down prices. So those arguments are simply not true.”

Granholm said fuel from the reserve will begin moving into the marketplace in the next few weeks. She said it’s not exactly known how far prices at the pump will fall by Christmas.

The United Kingdom, India, China, South Korea, and Japan have all also agreed to release parts of their own petroleum reserves to try and bring prices down globally.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
Labor expert explains lasting impact of Deere contract
Angela Renee Siebke, 48, of Whitehall, Ohio.
Ohio woman pleads guilty in ’92 death of ‘Baby April’ in Moline

Latest News

Illinois Sen. Neil Anderson on Wednesday announced he is running for the newly-created senate...
Illinois Sen. Neil Anderson announces reelection bid in newly drawn district
Miller-Meeks currently represents Iowa’s 2nd District.
Rep. Miller-Meeks running for reelection in Iowa’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District
Rep. Miller-Meeks running for reelection in Iowa’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District
Rep. Miller-Meeks running for reelection in Iowa’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the State Congress-approved redistricting maps will now be...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs new voting districts into law
The second set of proposed maps by a non-partisan group were approved by the Iowa Congress on...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs new voting districts into law