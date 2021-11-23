Crews respond to structure fire in Burlington Monday

Advertisement

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 11:11 p.m. Monday at 553 South Central Avenue in Burlington.

Several cats were reported dead and one resident was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation but refused transport, Burlington Fire Department said in a media release.

The Battalion Chief reported fire showing from the second floor of the two-story duplex.

The fire was contained to the second-floor dwelling unit, Burlington Fire Department said. The first-floor unit sustained water damage only.

Burlington Fire Department said damage estimates are still being assessed.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking and is not considered suspicious, Burlington Fire said.

Burlington firefighters, West Burlington firefighters, Superior Ambulance, Burlington Police Department and the American Red Cross assisted on the scene.

Burlington Fire department said crews cleared the scene at 2:07 AM.

