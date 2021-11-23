Advertisement

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identifies man killed by officers near Centerville

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An investigation continues after police officers fatally shot a man near the south-central Iowa town of Centerville.

The shooting happened Sunday after officers received a call about a domestic assault outside of town.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Monday that two Centerville officers and an Appanoose County sheriff’s deputy “were engaged in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in one person killed.”

The DCI identified the man killed as 45-year-old Kevin Arbogast of Centerville. No further information about the shooting was released.

The officers involved were placed on administrative pending the investigation.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
Labor expert explains lasting impact of Deere contract
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Angela Renee Siebke, 48, of Whitehall, Ohio.
Ohio woman pleads guilty in ’92 death of ‘Baby April’ in Moline

Latest News

Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Sunday at Lombard Street and...
Davenport police respond to gunfire incident Sunday
Moline is assisting eligible low- to moderate-income individuals and families with household...
Moline’s COVID-19 Meals for the Holidays starts Monday
The Rock Island County Health Department reported one COVID-19 death Monday, a man in his 70s...
Rock Island County Health Department reports 1 death, 166 new cases of COVID-19
Opening of Bettendorf’s Frozen Landing postponed
Opening of Bettendorf’s Frozen Landing postponed