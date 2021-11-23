Advertisement

Illinois man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend in Dubuque

Richard Forsythe, who plead guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend in Dubuque this year, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Tuesday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge on Tuesday sentenced an Illinois man, who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend in Dubuque this year, to 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors initially charged Richard Forsythe with first degree murder. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Court documents show Forsythe admitted to stabbing and killing Jennifer Lopez.

Police found her body at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens on Feb. 1.

Investigators say Forsythe stabbed her at least 15 times.

The judge said 70 percent of the sentence must be served before Forsythe will be eligible for parole.

Forsythe is also required to pay $150,000 in restitution to the victim’s family, and $12,327.43 to the Iowa Crime Victim Compensation Program.

