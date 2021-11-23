Illinois man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge on Tuesday sentenced an Illinois man, who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend in Dubuque this year, to 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors initially charged Richard Forsythe with first degree murder. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Court documents show Forsythe admitted to stabbing and killing Jennifer Lopez.

Police found her body at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens on Feb. 1.

Investigators say Forsythe stabbed her at least 15 times.

The judge said 70 percent of the sentence must be served before Forsythe will be eligible for parole.

Forsythe is also required to pay $150,000 in restitution to the victim’s family, and $12,327.43 to the Iowa Crime Victim Compensation Program.

Illinois man to be sentenced Tuesday in killing of ex-girlfriend in Dubuque An Illinois man who plead guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend in Dubuque this year is set to be sentenced this morning at 9 a.m. FULL STORY: https://www.kcrg.com/2021/11/23/illinois-man-be-sentenced-tuesday-killing-ex-girlfriend-dubuque/ Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.