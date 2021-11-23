Police: Morrison man arrested for animal cruelty

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Morrison man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday.

Morrison Police said 30-year-old Donald C. Golden is charged with Animal Cruelty a Class A Misdemeanor.

Police said the arrest was the result of an investigation into the death of a four-month-old Alaskan Eskimo dog found on Nov. 3 at 407 Portland Avenue, Morrison.

Police said Golden was transported to the Whiteside County Jail, was processed and then released on a Notice to Appear for Jan. 10, 2022.

Morrison Police Department is being assisted by Whiteside County Health Department - Animal Control and the University of Illinois, Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, College of Veterinary Medicine in the continued investigation.

