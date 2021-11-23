Advertisement

Police: Morrison man arrested for animal cruelty

A Morrison man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday, according to police.
A Morrison man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday, according to police.(WAFB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Morrison man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday.

Morrison Police said 30-year-old Donald C. Golden is charged with Animal Cruelty a Class A Misdemeanor.

Police said the arrest was the result of an investigation into the death of a four-month-old Alaskan Eskimo dog found on Nov. 3 at 407 Portland Avenue, Morrison.

Police said Golden was transported to the Whiteside County Jail, was processed and then released on a Notice to Appear for Jan. 10, 2022.

Morrison Police Department is being assisted by Whiteside County Health Department - Animal Control and the University of Illinois, Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, College of Veterinary Medicine in the continued investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
Labor expert explains lasting impact of Deere contract
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Angela Renee Siebke, 48, of Whitehall, Ohio.
Ohio woman pleads guilty in ’92 death of ‘Baby April’ in Moline

Latest News

Boil order.
Boil Order lifted in Stockton
Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Sunday at Lombard Street and...
Davenport police respond to gunfire incident Sunday
(Source: AP)
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identifies man killed by officers near Centerville
Richard Forsythe, who plead guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend in Dubuque this year, was...
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend in Dubuque