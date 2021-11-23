Quad City business warns of contest hack on Facebook

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An auto repair shop in Davenport is warning others after saying someone created a fake Facebook account and tried to lure customers to click a link purportedly as part of its Thanksgiving contest giveaway. Jack’s Brake & Alignment announced that this week, a fake Facebook profile was seen messaging those who had entered Jack’s Thanksgiving giveaway, posing as the official Jack’s Brake & Alignment account. The business says the fake profile messaged several individuals who had entered the contest, promising them that they had won and all they needed to do was click on a link and enter their credit card information.

Shortly after employees at the business noticed the fake profile, they messaged every account seen interacting with the fake account.

Jack’s also posted a Facebook status to warn others about the hackers.

“It was sad seeing that someone would go as far to make a fake account and pose as us to try and steal credit card information from our friends, family and customers,” said a spokesperson for the business. “We want to make sure that those within our community remember to be watchful, especially this time of year when some of us can become more vulnerable.”

“We’re so thankful that our 9th Thanksgiving giveaway with Hy-Vee on Rockingham Rd. still turned out successfully. This year we were able to give away 10 turkeys and 10 hams to those who had entered our drawing on Facebook. “

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.