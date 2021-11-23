Advertisement

Rock Island Health Department holds vaccine clinic ahead of holidays

By Darby Sparks
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A lot of people headed to the Rock Island County Health Department to get their COVID-19 booster shots Tuesday before the start of the holiday season.

“It’s just a continuous flow of people this morning,” commented Sharon Widwick, the Nursing Officer of the department, “today it started first thing this morning, at 8:00. Even before our clinic opened.”

The 100th person to receive their booster shot walked through the health department’s doors at 11:00 in the morning.

Nurses giving shots at the clinic said that the crowds were likely due to the Thanksgiving holiday, with more people having the time off of work to receive the shot.

The vaccines that were given are both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, but nurses say that 80 percent of clients received Moderna.

With both Moderna and J&J booster doses being less than the initial shots, the Health Department says that the booster is intended to help renew the antibodies needed to fight off the Delta Variant.

“This extra dose will be just enough to boost you up,” said Widwick, “if you’re past the 6 month period of your initial dose, your antibodies start to wane a little bit.”

The Rock Island County Health Department says they plan to host the Tuesday clinics at the same time each week for the forseeable future.

The clinic also gives the Pfizer initial dose and booster shots each Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Black Friday. The department takes a break from giving shots around noon to 1 p.m. on the days they hold clinics.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
Labor expert explains lasting impact of Deere contract
Angela Renee Siebke, 48, of Whitehall, Ohio.
Ohio woman pleads guilty in ’92 death of ‘Baby April’ in Moline

Latest News

Rock Island Health Department holds vaccine clinic ahead of holidays
Rock Island Health Department holds vaccine clinic ahead of holidays
West Prairie student charged with hacking the school's network.
Quad City business warns of contest hack on Facebook
(Source: YWCA Lubbock)
YWCA seeks nominations for Champions of Change Award
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Judge to issue written rulings on bond reduction requests for teens charged in Fairfield teacher’s death