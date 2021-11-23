Rock Island Health Department holds vaccine clinic ahead of holidays

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A lot of people headed to the Rock Island County Health Department to get their COVID-19 booster shots Tuesday before the start of the holiday season.

“It’s just a continuous flow of people this morning,” commented Sharon Widwick, the Nursing Officer of the department, “today it started first thing this morning, at 8:00. Even before our clinic opened.”

The 100th person to receive their booster shot walked through the health department’s doors at 11:00 in the morning.

Nurses giving shots at the clinic said that the crowds were likely due to the Thanksgiving holiday, with more people having the time off of work to receive the shot.

The vaccines that were given are both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, but nurses say that 80 percent of clients received Moderna.

With both Moderna and J&J booster doses being less than the initial shots, the Health Department says that the booster is intended to help renew the antibodies needed to fight off the Delta Variant.

“This extra dose will be just enough to boost you up,” said Widwick, “if you’re past the 6 month period of your initial dose, your antibodies start to wane a little bit.”

The Rock Island County Health Department says they plan to host the Tuesday clinics at the same time each week for the forseeable future.

The clinic also gives the Pfizer initial dose and booster shots each Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Black Friday. The department takes a break from giving shots around noon to 1 p.m. on the days they hold clinics.

