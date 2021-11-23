Turning breezy and warmer today

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Breezy conditions will develop by the afternoon helping boost temps back into the 40s and 50s ahead of Thanksgiving. Look for plenty of sunshine today followed up with more clouds than sun on Wednesday. Wednesday evening a cold front starts to push into the area, this will bring only minor chances for light rain, but will bring gusty NW winds and cooler temps for the holiday. Thanksgiving Day temps will only reach the mid 30s and gusty winds will make it feel like the 20s. Look for near normal temps post Thanksgiving with no major storm system to disrupt travel in the midwest.

TODAY: Breezy and sunny. High: 49º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 37º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and warmer. High: 57º.

