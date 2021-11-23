Advertisement

YWCA seeks nominations for Champions of Change Award

(Source: YWCA Lubbock)
(Source: YWCA Lubbock)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The YWCA is seeking nominations for its inaugural Champions of Change awards luncheon in January, 2022. The idea is meant to honor extraordinary leaders who are intentionally mentoring and empowering women in the Quad City community.

Members of the community are encouraged to submit nominations, which a simple and fast process. CLICK HERE to submit a nomination for a FEMALE CHAMPION OF CHANGE and CLICK HERE to submit a nomination for a MALE CHAMPION OF CHANGE. A CHAMPION OF CHANGE is someone who:

· demonstrates an unwavering passion and commitment to the QC community

· serves as a role model making a difference in the lives of others, specifically women in leadership through exhibiting an exceptional commitment to their success

· has made significant contributions that have inspired women to succeed in their professional and/or personal life

· utilizes his/her influence, talents and abilities to enhance gender diversity

· has made the QC a better place to live, work, and play

All nominees will go through a selection process by a committee of community leaders. The finalists will be tasked with writing and submitting an essay as to why empowering women is so important and it will be used in the final selection process. The champions will be announced at an awards luncheon scheduled for Jan. 22, 2022 11:30 a.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
Labor expert explains lasting impact of Deere contract
Angela Renee Siebke, 48, of Whitehall, Ohio.
Ohio woman pleads guilty in ’92 death of ‘Baby April’ in Moline

Latest News

Rock Island Health Department holds vaccine clinic ahead of holidays
Rock Island Health Department holds vaccine clinic ahead of holidays
West Prairie student charged with hacking the school's network.
Quad City business warns of contest hack on Facebook
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Judge to issue written rulings on bond reduction requests for teens charged in Fairfield teacher’s death
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline