YWCA seeks nominations for Champions of Change Award

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The YWCA is seeking nominations for its inaugural Champions of Change awards luncheon in January, 2022. The idea is meant to honor extraordinary leaders who are intentionally mentoring and empowering women in the Quad City community.

Members of the community are encouraged to submit nominations, which a simple and fast process. CLICK HERE to submit a nomination for a FEMALE CHAMPION OF CHANGE and CLICK HERE to submit a nomination for a MALE CHAMPION OF CHANGE. A CHAMPION OF CHANGE is someone who:

· demonstrates an unwavering passion and commitment to the QC community

· serves as a role model making a difference in the lives of others, specifically women in leadership through exhibiting an exceptional commitment to their success

· has made significant contributions that have inspired women to succeed in their professional and/or personal life

· utilizes his/her influence, talents and abilities to enhance gender diversity

· has made the QC a better place to live, work, and play

All nominees will go through a selection process by a committee of community leaders. The finalists will be tasked with writing and submitting an essay as to why empowering women is so important and it will be used in the final selection process. The champions will be announced at an awards luncheon scheduled for Jan. 22, 2022 11:30 a.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

