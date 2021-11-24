Advertisement

17-year-old arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old

Quarian Deonte Moore was arrested Thursday on several warrants
Quarian Deonte Moore was arrested Thursday on several warrants(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 17-year-old suspect is now charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Des Moines.

Authorities on Tuesday announced the charges against Quarian Deonte Moore. He was arrested Thursday on several warrants unrelated to the killing.

Police say further investigation led to the charges in the Nov. 14 shooting death of Dean Titus Deng of Des Moines.

Deng was found in a vehicle with a gunshot injury and died at a hospital. A second person was treated for a minor gunshot injury.

The killing was the 12th in Des Moines in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A Morrison man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday, according to police.
Police: Morrison man charged with animal cruelty
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

Magnifying Pathways Ep. 6: Hope for the holidays
Dave Muhlbauer
Iowa democrat Muhlbauer drops out of US Senate race
Fans attending Iowa State's football game on Friday will be able to bring their own snacks into...
Iowa State Univ. allows fans to bring snacks to football game amid staffing issues
Cold Turkey Day
Windy and warm ahead of the holiday