Advertisement

The 35th Annual Turkey Trot

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 35th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot is ready to take flight! The course mirrors many previous years’ layout, beginning on East 4th Street and heading west to Main Street, then north up, around and through Vander Veer Park, and back down Main before finishing at the same location near the YMCA. The 5K course turns around just north of Locust Street.

The YMCA Turkey Trot takes place live and in-person on Thanksgiving morning at the new Bittner YMCA on East 4th Street in Downtown Davenport. The 200-yard, 400-yard and 1-mile events begin at 8:30 a.m. The 5K and 5-mile events take off at 9 a.m.

Register online, and gather more information here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A Morrison man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday, according to police.
Police: Morrison man charged with animal cruelty
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

Holiday Happenings
Holiday Happenings in the QC area
The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday night.
Crews respond to a structure fire in Moline Tuesday
Festival of Trees
Festival of Trees is happening through this week
One Starry Night
One Starry Night: A Journey to Bethlehem