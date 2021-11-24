Advertisement

The Adopted Closet

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Brittany Berrie shares her new business model that is out of her garage: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘼𝙙𝙤𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝘾𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙩! She created the idea for this ‘Adopted Closet’ when she and her husband began struggling to pay the expensive legal fees that come with adopting a child. Brittany and her husband, Branden have had Gracie (now 11) since she was just one day old. They were granted guardianship when she was four years, six months and five days old. Brittany explains that though this gave them a sense of security, they wanted to adopt Gracie and make it official. After hearing about the expensive fees, Brittany’s cousin offered to pay for Gracie’s adoption. The Adopted Closet is a clothing re-sale shop and the profits pay expensive legal fees for families adopting children.

The Adopted Closet’s Mission:

The Adopted Closet is committed to helping families with legal fees as they navigate their way through the adoption process because we were gifted the same blessing!

