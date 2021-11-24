Advertisement

Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

(Raycom)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a 3-year-old boy fell to his death from the 17th floor window of a Chicago apartment building.

Chicago police say the boy may have pushed out a screen in the window of an apartment Tuesday night before he fell from the window on the city’s Near North Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the boy was found in bushes below and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a running car Tuesday, according to East Moline Police.
Police: Two 18-year-old women found dead in East Moline
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A Morrison man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday, according to police.
Police: Morrison man charged with animal cruelty
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

The two 18-year-old women found dead in a running car Tuesday have been identified.
East Moline Police release names of two 18-year-old women found dead
Warmer temperatures this afternoon with a gusty wind. Light rain possible tonight.
Warmer and breezy this afternoon. Much cooler for Thanksgiving.
An investigation is underway after an armed robbery in Bettendorf.
Police investigate armed robbery in Bettendorf
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
John Deere reports record profits despite union workers’ strike