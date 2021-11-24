Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a 3-year-old boy fell to his death from the 17th floor window of a Chicago apartment building.

Chicago police say the boy may have pushed out a screen in the window of an apartment Tuesday night before he fell from the window on the city’s Near North Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the boy was found in bushes below and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.

